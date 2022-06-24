Award-Winning Pennsylvania Drag Queen, LGBTQ+ Advocate Nabbed For Sharing Child Porn On Dropbox

A Brice Williams, also known as the drag queen Anastasia Diamond, has allegedly been caught uploading child pornography to Dropbox, authorities say.

Williams was an esteemed LGBT+ advocate who previously worked with Franklin County Coalition for Progress, United Way of Franklin County, according to social media.

The LGBT Center of Central PA awarded Williams a Rising Star Award in 2020, according to its website.

The 26-year-old was also a case manager and licensed social worker at Keystone Health Center, according to his social media.

Williams is accused of uploading a minimum of 135 videos and pictures of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. The images mainly showed prepubescent boys engaging in sexual acts with each other and adults; these images were updated to Dropbox using IP address and email accounts belonging to Williams, according to Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office in an email to Daily Voice.

He has been charged with 25 counts of felony charges for child pornography and 18 counts of criminal use of a communications facility on Thursday, June 23, court records show.

The Franklin County Coalition for Progress released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“It has come to our attention that Brice Williams has been criminally charged by the Franklin County District Attorney. The Franklin County Coalition for Progress board of directors has removed Williams from its board and all programming. The board supports every person’s right to due process. The board strongly condemns all forms of child abuse and exploitation.”

He also co-hosted Inside The Drag Closet Interactive Vodcast, which had aired an episode the day prior to his arrest. The Vodcast has released a statement saying they are removing him from all future programs and events.

Williams has been held in the Franklin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kristin D. Nicklas at 9 a.m. on July 5, court records show.

