Jackpot Winning $1.14 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In York County

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket for the drawing on Saturday, May 20, 2023 sold in York County, according to lottery officials.

It sold at Rutter’s, 69 West Main Street, Fawn Grove, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all six balls drawn, 8-10-12-18-21-47.

More than 44,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Any prizes won on any game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

