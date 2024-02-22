Overcast 35°

Homicide Investigation: Man Shot Dead Near Park In Harrisburg, Police Say

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died following a shooting early Thursday morning, Harrisburg City police say. 

The Vernon Street Park where the man who died was found shot multiple times, according to the Harrisburg Police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Harrisburg Police (overlay)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Vernon Street, near Vernon Street Park, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. 

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the local hospital where he died from his injuries. 

The investigation into this fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

