Homicide Investigation: Man Shot Dead Near Park In Harrisburg, Police Say

The police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Vernon Street, near Vernon Street Park, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into this fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

