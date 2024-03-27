Homicide Investigation: Man Dies 11+ Years After PA Shooting, Police

Tyrone McLemore, 33 of Harrisburg, died on March 21, 2024, the Harrisburg police explained.

"An autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that McLemore's death was directly associated with the 2012 shooting incident," the police said.

McLemore was shot by an unknown person in the 400 block of South 14th Street on Aug. 4, according to the police.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

McLemore had ties to Ohio and Alabama according to his father's obituary.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

