Halifax Man Tries To Kill Dad, State Police Say

Timothy Kirschke of Halifax had a physical fight with his dad at Dividing Ridge Road in Jackson Township around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, PSP Lykens explained in the release.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check but ended up finding the violent dispute, so they arrested Kirschke on charges of criminal attempt- murder in the first degree, aggravated assault - attempt to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment, according to court records and police.

Kirschke has been held in the Dauphin County Prison and his bail has been at $500,000, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Gregory D. Johnson on May 9 at 8:30 a.m., court records show.

