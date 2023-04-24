Former Prom King Killed En Route To See Great-Grandmother In Harrisburg: Family

Na'Zae Baltimore was shot around 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 as he left his grandmother's house on the 1300 block of South 13th Street, on his way to see his great-grandmother, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for funeral expenses.

Always a strong student, Na'Zae played many instruments including the horn, trombone and drums. He was in the school band from 6th grade through high school graduation.

A natural athlete, he wrestled and played soccer and baseball. He also played football and AAU basketball in the summertime. He also led the state in throwing the shotput.

Na'Zae graduated From Eastern High School in North Carolina, where he was Prom King his graduation year and attended Jucko Davidson Community College.

Standing at 6-foot 3-inches tall, he was described as "a gentle giant with gorgeous green eyes."

Raised mostly by his Mother, Ka'Darrah Perry and his late Grandfather, Darrell Perry, Na'Zae was an outstanding young man, Moore said.

"He was kind, and respectful, and never had any run-ins with the law," she said.

No one can ever say they had any issue with him because he was "The Nice Guy" that everybody loved!!! she said.

