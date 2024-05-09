Kaitlyn Wassel, of Hagerstown, Maryland developed a "passion for twirling" during a "free 8-week trial clinic in her hometown," as stated in the complaint filed in Dec. 2023.

When the clinic ended, she joined the local twirling club, quickly advancing to a national competition team, her lawyer explained on her and her family's behalf in the background portion of the case documents. Soon, Wassel joined a "world-champion Baltimore-based twirling club," and was coached by "a former Penn State twirler." This inspired her to apply to Penn State; which has had numerous national championship wins since its team, the Blue Band Majorettes was founded in 1972, according to the complaint citing the school's website at the time.

After the lengthy audition process, Wassel made the team in 2018. She claims then-head coach, Heather Bean, harassed and bullied her "almost immediately." The suit goes on to allege that Bean, who was the coach from 1994 through 2022, bullied and harassed her as part of a "fat-shaming" which included making her wear a uniform that was knowingly too small.

The suit also alleges that Bean repeatedly sexually harassed Wassel by calling her various names and calling her on the phone on nights and weekends to question her about her private life.

Wassel, states in the suit that she went to the other coach, Gregory Danes, about these issues but she was ignored. Wassel soon fell into depression, developed an eating disorder, and became suicidal — all of which she attributes to the psychology state Coach Bean put her in, according to the complaint.

After graduating with her Engineering degree, Wassel and four other women went to PSU to request that an investigation be conducted into Coach Bean and the team, as they believed the conduct violated the school's harassment policy, but Penn State refused saying that the university "could not substantiate the allegations," according to the complaint.

Since Bean has already resigned and the school doesn't feel this harassment was truly sexual-based discrimination, PSU filed a motion to have the case dismissed in February.

The judge's denial of the request means Wassel's case stands a chance at playing out in court.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.