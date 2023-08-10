Drowning: 4-Year-Old Grandson Of 2 Rabbis Dies In Pennsylvania Park

Sholom Dovber Markel had been with his family in a designated swimming area by the south shore of Pleasant Valley Beach when he was found unresponsive around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, multiple authorities confirmed.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Moraine State Park initially confirmed the incident.

The Butler County Water Rescue Team 300 and the Portersville Volunteer Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene.

The DCNR is investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, the DCNR and the Butler County Coroner's office identified Sholom.

His official time of death was when he was pulled from the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

His cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental, the coroner's office said.

The family had gathered at the park and it started as "a perfect day," his aunt said, "and today, we buried our sweet and pure nephew."

His aunt also shared a link to a Raisethon fundraiser, "to help cover some costs and to help them get through this really difficult situation," she said.

The campaign has raised over $25,000 of a $30,000 goal from 284 donations as of Wednesday evening.

The family released the following statement on the Raisethon page, reading in part:

"The world has lost the brightest of lights and our hearts are shattered. Our precious Shalom Ber was brought back to Shamayim. Just 4 years old, he embodied pure joy and was a true soldier of Hashem. He lived with purpose, aiming to bring Moshiach and was always eager to perform mitzvahs. His boundless energy and loving nature touched everyone who knew him. Now, where his laughter and sweetness once were, there's a deep silence and unbearable pain. Our family's heartbreak is immeasurable, leaving us with an overwhelming pain."

Sholom is survived by his parents Rav Dovid and Goldie Markel of Pittsburgh; three siblings; maternal grandparents, Rabbi Shmuel and Sara Weinstein of Pittsburgh; paternal grandparents Rabbi Amiram and Esther Markel of Las Vegas, NV, according to COLlive.

The Levaya was held on the 21st of Menachem Av, August 8, leaving from Lubavitch Center at 12:45 p.m. followed by a service at Homewood Lubavitch Center Cemetery at 1 p.m., Anash.org reports.

Shiva details have not been released at the time of publishing.

When sharing the news of Sholom's passing his father wrote: "ברוך דיין האמת

Blessed is the judge of the truth." Which is part of the traditional Baruch Dayan Emet prayer given upon hearing the news of a death or tragedy in the Jewish faith.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family to share our condolences.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.