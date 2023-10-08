Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Route 283: PennDOT (Developing)

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes between exit PA 230/PA 341-Toll House Road and the Middletown/Hummelstown exit around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"This was reported as a fatal crash though I cannot confirm the number," PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator David Thompson told Daily Voice.

The roadway reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Details about the crash were unavailable as of 2 p.m. when Daily Voice reached out to state police. Check back here for updates.

