Mostly Cloudy 59°

SHARE

Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Route 283: PennDOT (Developing)

At least one person has died following a crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Sunday, authorities told Daily Voice.

Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Instagram/PSPTroopKRecruiter
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes between exit PA 230/PA 341-Toll House Road and the Middletown/Hummelstown exit around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"This was reported as a fatal crash though I cannot confirm the number," PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator David Thompson told Daily Voice. 

The roadway reopened around 12:15 p.m. 

Details about the crash were unavailable as of 2 p.m. when Daily Voice reached out to state police. Check back here for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE