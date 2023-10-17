Crashes Involving Cooking Oil Close Part Of I-83: PennDOT (Developing)

The first crash happened on I-83 Southbound at Exit 47: US 322 East - Derry Street shortly before 7 a.m., Schreffler detailed.

"A disabled vehicle in the left lane at mm 46.5 that was hit by a (tractor-trailer) and several other vehicles," she said. The tractor trailed "was carrying cooking oil and that has now broken open and is leaking oil. Some has gone down the storm drains, but it has gone as far down as the 283 split."

The roadway is closed through Exit 45: Paxton Street/Bass Pro Drive in Harrisburg as of 9 a.m.

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours for clean-up and vehicle removal, according to Schreffler.

There was also another crash at mile marker 48.7 involving two passenger vehicles. There were injuries reported, "but do not appear to be major," Schreffler explained.

