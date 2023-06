The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on I-83 southbound between Exit 45 - Paxton St/Bass Pro Drive and Exit 44B - 17th Street, according to PennDOT.

All lanes remained closed as of 11:30 a.m.

The crash appears to involve a microbus or passenger van, based on the traffic cameras in the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is one of two crashes on I-83 on Friday morning. You can read about the other crash here.

