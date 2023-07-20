Couple Robs Hotel Guest At Gunpoint In Central PA — Twice: Police

"Female guests at the Red Roof Inn reported that they were robbed at gunpoint," on June 12 and July 17, the Swatara Township police stated in the release.

On Wednesday, July 19, 45-year-old Jamie Francis Bruder of Steelton was arrested on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, the police explained and court records confirmed.

His alleged literal partner in crime, 36-year-old Ashley Renee Barrick of Harrisburg remains at large and is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the police.

Bruder is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison on a $30,000 bail.

Both Bruder and Barrick have open criminal cases.

Bruder's active cases include driving under the influence at the highest rate in Cumberland County in Jan. 2023; a stalking and harassment-related case in York County in April 2023, and now three separate court dockets are listed as active in connection with the Red Roof Inn armed robberies

Barrick's open cases include forgery, theft by deception, and criminal trespass dating to 2021, court records show.

Anyone with information on Ashley Barrick's whereabouts is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, Dauphin County 911, or email Officer Matt Kieselowsky at mkieselowsky@swatarapolice.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.