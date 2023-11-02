Convicted MD, PA Bank Robber Caught In New Robbery Spree in Dauphin County, Police Say

Mark Shane Herrick, now 47, of Hanover, was first arrested by the FBI in 2009 for robbing the following businesses while armed with a tire iron or crowbar:

June 6, 2008 - Fulton Bank, Harrisburg, PA.

June 7, 2008 - M&T Bank, Harrisburg, PA.

June 13, 2008 - PNC Bank, Lower Macungie, PA.

June 16, 2008 - PNC Bank, Hazleton, PA.

June 19, 2008 - PNC Bank, Baltimore, MD.

June 21, 2008 - PA State Bank, Harrisburg, PA.

He pleaded guilty in 2010 and was placed in an FBI jail where he was set to remain for 170 months, while working to pay off $15,720.05 in restitution, according to federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

He was not set to be released until Tuesday, April 23, 2024, "insolent behavior" was noted by the guards, and numerous compassion release requests and petitions to be moved to a halfway house or a 12-month transition back into society program were all denied. In March 2022, records noted that "the court continues to harbor recidivism and public-safety concerns with this defendant in light of his serious offense conduct and lengthy and violent criminal history." Yet somehow, Herrick was released in 2023.

The rehabilitation he claimed to have gone through in several letters he submitted to the court, seems to have been false as he is now accused of four robberies in three Pennsylvania counties, according to newly filed court documents.

Herrick's first robbery in his most recent spree was on Oct. 24 in Dauphin County, court records show. He allegedly held a silver knife during the robbery.

He is then accused of using a knife during a robbery in Luzerne County on Oct. 28. Later that same day he "demanded money from a cashier and threatened to stab the cashier if they failed to comply" at the Weis Markets located at 901 East Main Street, Palmyra, Lebanon County, area police said.

The following day he brandished a knife at a Dollar Tree cashier and then stole $20 in Lower Paxton Township.

The Dollar Tree employee helped police identify and locate Herrick.

He has been charged with the following:

Felony robbery-threat immediate serious injury (five counts).

Misdemeanor possession of a weapon (two counts).

Misdemeanor simple assault (three counts).

Misdemeanor theft by unlaw taking- movable property (two counts).

Herrick was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver who denied him bail.

He has been remanded to the Dauphin County Prison. His first preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith on Nov. 8, according to his court dockets on the robbery spree.

