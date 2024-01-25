Light Rain Fog/Mist 38°

Car Lodged Under Tractor Trailer In Central PA — Driver 'OK' Witnesses Say (Photos)

A driver is supposedly "ok" after crashing into a tractor-trailer and getting stuck underneath it, witnesses to the Grantville area crash said. 

The crushing scene of the sedan lodged under the tractor-trailer.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Grantville Vol Fire Co.
Crews assessing the situation of the car under the tractor-trailer.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Grantville Vol Fire Co.
The sedan under the tractor-trailer.

 Photo Credit: Grantville Vol Fire Co.
The sedan after it was freed from the tractor-trailer.

 Photo Credit: Grantville Vol Fire Co.
Jillian Pikora
The crushing crash happened at Allentown Boulevard/Route 22 and Route 743 in East Hanover Township on Tuesday. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 23, according to the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company. 

The Jaws of Life were used to extract the man from the driver's seat of the vehicle, the fire company explained. 

He was reportedly taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, according to first responders and emergency dispatch.

An official update on the extent of his injuries and his current condition was unavailable but witnesses said he told them he was "ok."

