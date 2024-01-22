The boys stole the car from the 1300 block of Cloverly Terrace in Harrisburg on Friday, authorities explained. But it was spotted by police on 6th Street on Saturday, so the teens took off "at a high rate of speed" heading west in the 500 block of Peffer Street, according to authorities.

That's when they crashed into Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe located at 236 Peffer Street — ending the car chase but not the police pursuit was the duo took off on foot, authorities explained.

The popular Italian bakery posted the following statement on its social media on Sunday:

"Unfortunately, due to the activity of some kids that were up to no good, they decided to ditch the car while still in motion, damaging the side of Alvaros we will not be serving dinner this evening due to the ongoing investigation no one was injured. Alvaro will reopen on Monday at regular hours."

One of the teens was detained but no arrests have been made and to our knowledge no charges have been filed.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Harrisburg police for more information. Check back here for updates.

