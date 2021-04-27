First Chipotle With Drive-Thru Opens In Dauphin County, Another On The Way

You’re one drive through a “Chipotlelane” away from getting a burrito delivered to your car.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at 2330 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg on Monday.

This is the first Chipotle in the Harrisburg area with a “Chipotlelane” drive-thru. The second is scheduled to open later this year at Hershey Square Shopping Center in Derry Township.

The chain replaces the restaurant location formally operating as a Sonic Drive-In at the Blue Mountain Commons with the Lingletown Road Giant Market. Sonic closed suddenly in March 2019 after operating for 10 years.

The new Chipotle is open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

