Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Business

First Chipotle With Drive-Thru Opens In Dauphin County, Another On The Way

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Chipotle is now open in Dauphin County.
Chipotle is now open in Dauphin County. Photo Credit: Chipotle

You’re one drive through a “Chipotlelane” away from getting a burrito delivered to your car.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at 2330 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg on Monday.

This is the first Chipotle in the Harrisburg area with a “Chipotlelane” drive-thru. The second is scheduled to open later this year at Hershey Square Shopping Center in Derry Township.

The chain replaces the restaurant location formally operating as a Sonic Drive-In at the Blue Mountain Commons with the Lingletown Road Giant Market. Sonic closed suddenly in March 2019 after operating for 10 years.

The new Chipotle is open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.