'American Cultures' Hershey Teacher, Camp Hill Dad Admits To Uploading Child Porn To Kik

The 53-year-old from Camp Hill is "a teacher of American history interested in the many stories that tell us who we are and where we came from," according to one of his many social media accounts.

Apparently, social media is what got him in trouble as the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office charged him with criminal use of facilities as well as five charges of child pornography possession, court documents show.

**WARNING the following includes details which could be disturbing to some readers**

The police began investigating Titzel in July 2022 when they were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that user "jaggr07" on the social media app Kik had viewed child pornography with children under the age of 18 years old who were in their database.

The user was traced to Titzel's IP address and Verizon account, by public records.

Titzel uploaded "three sexually explicit photos" as well as videos of boys masturbating (thought to be the same video twice with different file names), and a girl stripping and posing for the camera both videos "appear to be self-produced," all were uploaded between April and June, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The police submitted a search warrant request in October and it was approved and issued in December, the court documents show. When the police came to the home to search for his electronic devices and arrest Titzel, his wife "was aware of the specifics of why agents were at the residents," the police detail in the court documents.

The school district has released the following statement regarding his arrest.

"On Friday afternoon Derry Township School District was notified that the PA Attorney General’s Office brought forth charges against Mr. Arthur Titzel, and that he was arrested at his home. The PA Attorney General’s Office informed district officials that in its preliminary review, no district students are connected to the charges that have been filed. This is an active investigation.Mr. Titzel has been placed on leave by the District, pending further developments and requirements under District and PDE policies and regulations.As this is a personnel matter, the District is unable to provide any additional information at this time. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. If individuals have specific concerns in connection with this matter they should contact Ms. Sarah Karpel, Supervisor of Community Relations and Engagement, skarpel@hershey.k12.pa.us who will direct your concern to the appropriate administrator for support."

Titzel had been a teacher since 1993 working at Crossroads Middle School for 11 months, Annville-Cleona School District for seven years, and Derry Township School District for 21 years, according to his LinkedIn.

Judge Matthew P. Smith sentenced him to serve nine to 23 months for the 10 counts of possession in Cumberland County Prison beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, court records show. The sentences will be concurrent. Following his release he will serve five years of probation and be a registered sex offender for 15 years.

While receiving his sentence Titzel claimed to be a changed person citing supportive friends, church, and a twelve-step counseling program, PennLive reported.

He also told the court he used the anonymity of his iPhone to allow himself the "escape" of porn which he thinks could stem from his childhood traumas involving sex with older teens while still in Middle school, the outlet reported.

Click here to read PennLive's full report.

