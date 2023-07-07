1-Year-Old Girl Struck Dead In PA Parking Lot Witnessed By 8-Year-Old Brother: Reports

Ariel Coover's daughter was hit by her neighbor's silver SUV in the parking lot of the Eastland Apartments in the 900 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard, North Versailles on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, she explained to WTAE and authorities confirmed.

In addition to Coover's older children, numerous neighbors witnessed the deadly incident and called 911, according to TribLive.

Allegheny County police, along with homicide and collision reconstruction units, were called to assist at the scene "of a child hit by a vehicle" at 4:27 p.m., the department explained in a release later that day.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Arionna's identity and tragically young age.

"Her laugh was so contagious it was the cutest little thing in the world. She had the tiniest little teeth and a gap between them, her smile could brighten up the room. She was so silly and so lovable," Ariel Coover, Porter's mother, told WTAE.

"Even though it was an accident, he still needs to be accountable for what he did," Coover said in an interview with KDKA.

Arionna's death has been ruled an accident and no charges have been filed as of Thursday night, authorities explained.

A candlelight vigil for Arionna was held at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Eastland Apartments complex, with approximately 60 friends, family members, and strangers attending, the Pittsburgh Gazette reported.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover baby Arionna's funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

