Two Women Assaulted In Early Morning Robbery: West Chester Police

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on July 7, on the 50 block of North Church Street, the department said in a release.

Gerardo Guzman-Gonzalez, 31, assaulted the victims "causing injuries to their faces" before stealing one of their cell phones, investigators believe. He was located a short time later with the stolen phone in his possession, according to police.

Guzman-Gonzalez was arrested and is awaiting his preliminary hearing in Chester County Prison, the department said. Court records for his case were not immediately available early on Monday, July 10.

