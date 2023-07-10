Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Two Women Assaulted In Early Morning Robbery: West Chester Police

A pair of women were injured when a West Chester man assaulted and robbed them early Friday morning, say borough police. 

Gerardo Guzman-Gonzalez
Gerardo Guzman-Gonzalez Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on July 7, on the 50 block of North Church Street, the department said in a release. 

Gerardo Guzman-Gonzalez, 31, assaulted the victims "causing injuries to their faces" before stealing one of their cell phones, investigators believe. He was located a short time later with the stolen phone in his possession, according to police. 

Guzman-Gonzalez was arrested and is awaiting his preliminary hearing in Chester County Prison, the department said. Court records for his case were not immediately available early on Monday, July 10. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE