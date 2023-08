Officers were patrolling near the 5400 block of Haverford Avenue on Aug. 8 when a pedestrian flagged them down and took them to the victim, the department said.

He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was placed in critical condition, they added.

No weapon was recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.