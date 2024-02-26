Fair 52°

Police Investigating Firetruck Crash In Kennett Square

Authorities are investigating after a Po-Mar-Lin company firetruck wrecked in Kennett Square on Saturday morning, Feb. 23. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company
Mac Bullock
The fire engine had its lights and siren on and was headed to a call when it crashed near Landhope Farms, 101 E. Street Road, around 11 a.m., state police said. 

The truck was going south on Unionville Road when it struck a car turning left into the gas station, according to troopers. Both vehicles came to rest in the Landhope Farms parking lot, where the firetruck also hit a light post, utility guy wires, and a parked car, police said. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

On Facebook, the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company said it is "actively working" with state police. 

The investigation is ongoing, troopers added. 

