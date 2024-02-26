Police Investigating Firetruck Crash In Kennett Square

The fire engine had its lights and siren on and was headed to a call when it crashed near Landhope Farms, 101 E. Street Road, around 11 a.m., state police said.

The truck was going south on Unionville Road when it struck a car turning left into the gas station, according to troopers. Both vehicles came to rest in the Landhope Farms parking lot, where the firetruck also hit a light post, utility guy wires, and a parked car, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

On Facebook, the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company said it is "actively working" with state police.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers added.

