The woman, 35, was found in the travel lanes of Commons Drive in Lower Oxford on the morning of March 13, according to state police. Her name was not reported.

Police believe she was under the influence of drugs and said they found "open bags of heroin/fentanyl" in plain view.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, and drug offenses, and is being held at the Chester County prison, troopers said.

