Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

York County Man Scrawled Bomb Threat On ChesCo Addiction Center Dry Erase Board, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Taylor Richardson
Taylor Richardson Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department/Google Maps

A 26-year-old man was charged with writing a bogus bomb threat on a dry erase board at an addiction center in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional police at 9:50 a.m. on June 17 were dispatched to the Malvern Institute where someone had written that a bomb was set to explode in the building at 3 p.m. that day, Lt. David Leahy said.

The building was evacuated as the Chester County Sherriff K-9s searched the building, which was determined to be safe.

Further investigation determined that Taylor Richardson, 26, of Dillsburg, penned the threat on the board, authorities said.

He was charged with terrorism, threat to use weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats, police said.

Richardson was arraigned and released on $50,000.00 unsecured bail. The investigation remains ongoing. The Malvern Fire Department also assisted with this incident. 

