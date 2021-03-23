West Whiteland PD Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing A $275 Wallet From Plato's Closet

Police in West Whiteland are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole a $275 wallet from a local Plato's Closet/Style Encore.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage entering the store on West Lincoln Highway and removing a Louis Vuitton wallet from the counter and concealing it on March 13, West Whiteland police said.

The wallet was valued at $275, police said.

The woman was also reportedly seen with a man and small child in the store, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective Anthony DeLuise at adeluise@westwhiteland.org or call (484) 875-6023.

