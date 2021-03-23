Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Parents Seek Answers Following In-Custody Death Of Autistic Son Tied To NJ, CT, PA Bank Holdups
Police & Fire

West Whiteland PD Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing A $275 Wallet From Plato's Closet

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The woman accused of stealing a $275 wallet from Plato's Closet/Style Encore on West Lincoln Highway.
The woman accused of stealing a $275 wallet from Plato's Closet/Style Encore on West Lincoln Highway. Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Department

Police in West Whiteland are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole a $275 wallet from a local Plato's Closet/Style Encore.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage entering the store on West Lincoln Highway and removing a Louis Vuitton wallet from the counter and concealing it on March 13, West Whiteland police said.

The wallet was valued at $275, police said.

The woman was also reportedly seen with a man and small child in the store, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective Anthony DeLuise at adeluise@westwhiteland.org or call (484) 875-6023.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.