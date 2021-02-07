West Chester Teacher 'Groomed' 17-Year-Old Student Into Sexual Relationship, DA Says

A 40-year-old West Chester teacher was arrested on accusations he groomed a 17-year-old student into a sexual relationship in 2019, authorities announced.

On June 26, 2021, the now 19-year-old victim reported to West Goshen police that she had been in a sexual relationship with Seth Reich, of Downingtown, her acting teacher, when she was 17 and a student at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School Center for Performing and Fine Arts (PLCS) in West Chester, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

She was in his acting class working on a play when they exchanged phone numbers in March 2019, authorites said.

After that, they texted, frequently ate lunch together, and he gave her private acting lessons.

In May 2019, Reich asked the victim to come to his office for private acting lessons, the DA's office said. When she did, the Reich kissed her, asked her to perform oral sex on him, and engaged in vaginal intercourse.

Reich pulled the girl out of class numerous times for the next month until June 2019, when she graduated from PLCS. All the sexual abuse occurred in the Reich's office, authorities said.

The sexual relationship between Reich and the girl continued from June 2019 until March 2021, during which time the two had consensual sex more than100 times in various locations, the DA's office said.

Thousands text messages, videos and photos, were recovered between Reich and the girl from her phone.

“It took great courage for the victim to come forward and report what happened to her as a 17-year old student," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The defendant groomed her over several months before the relationship became sexual. This is an egregious violation of trust and an abuse of his position of authority as a teacher."

My office will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.” West Goshen Township Police Chief Michael P. Carroll said.

“We commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this to police and encourage others to come forward if they have any other information in connection with this case. This is an on-going investigation.”

Reich was charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor-all felonies.

Reich was sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post $25,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Martin Goch.

West Goshen Police are investigating, and Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor.

Authorities are urging anyone who has information on the case, to call West Goshen Police Sgt. David Maurer at 610-696-7400.

People can call Childline to report child abuse at 1-800-932-0313.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.