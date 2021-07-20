West Chester Police Seek Driver Who Punched, Dragged Woman On Downingtown Pike

Police in Chester County are searching for a driver who they say punched and dragged a woman on Downingtown Pike in West Chester Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A witness reported the incident after they saw a white sedan pull off the road in the driveway of the PECO Bradford Substation, just east of the Sugar's Bridge Nature Area and Trail, in the 1000 block of Downingtown Pike, between 1 and 1:15 p.m., West Chester police said.

A white woman believed to be in her twenties got out of the car and fled, police said.

The witness said there appeared to be an argument going on inside the vehicle.

The white male operator believed to be in his twenties and of average build, then chased the woman, police said.

The witness said he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and dragged her back into the car.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Brad Bergey at 610-696-2700 or bbergey@west-chester.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.