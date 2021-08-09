Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: New Forecast: Huge Hurricane Larry Churning In Atlantic; Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Warrant Issued For Man Who Robbed, Threatened Woman With Gun In Oxford, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Darrell Thomas
Darrell Thomas Photo Credit: Oxford Police Department

Police in Chester County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they say robbed and threatened an Oxford woman with a gun on Monday.

Officers responding to a home in the 100 block of Coach Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance were told the alleged suspect, Darrell Thomas, 37, fled the scene on foot, Oxford police said.

When Thomas, of Cochranville, entered the house, he grabbed the woman by the neck and broke her necklace. The woman said he then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Thomas then went into the victim's son's bedroom and took the child's cell phone. The boy had already called 911 on the cell phone, police said.

Thomas ran down the stairs taking the woman's house keys and car keys with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.