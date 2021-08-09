Warrant Issued For Man Who Robbed, Threatened Woman With Gun In Oxford, Police Say

Police in Chester County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they say robbed and threatened an Oxford woman with a gun on Monday.

Officers responding to a home in the 100 block of Coach Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance were told the alleged suspect, Darrell Thomas, 37, fled the scene on foot, Oxford police said.

When Thomas, of Cochranville, entered the house, he grabbed the woman by the neck and broke her necklace. The woman said he then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Thomas then went into the victim's son's bedroom and took the child's cell phone. The boy had already called 911 on the cell phone, police said.

Thomas ran down the stairs taking the woman's house keys and car keys with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

