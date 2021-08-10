Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Teen Facing Charges For Making Racially Motivated Threat At Coatesville Schools, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Coatesville Area School District - Benner building
Coatesville Area School District - Benner building Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A student is facing charges for making a social media threat against  Coatesville schools, authorities in Chester County said Friday.

The threat forced Coatesville Area schools to close early Thursday and hold classes virtually Friday.

Caln police said they were made aware of the "racially motivated threat" around 7 a.m., which claimed a shooting would take place next week at an unspecified school district building.

The teenager admitted to creating the post and told investigators it was intended as a "joke", according to local police.

The exact contents of the post were not made public by police.

The juvenile student is being charged criminally.

Police said this is a reminder of the importance of using social media responsibly.

"If you see a concerning post, such as in this case of school violence, please preserve the image or text and notify authorities right away in lieu of re-posting on social media outlets."

People can make reports by calling 911 or submitting a tip on the Safe2Say platform.

