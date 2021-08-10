Teen Facing Charges For Making Racially Motivated Threat At Coatesville Schools, Police Say

A student is facing charges for making a social media threat against Coatesville schools, authorities in Chester County said Friday.

The threat forced Coatesville Area schools to close early Thursday and hold classes virtually Friday.

Caln police said they were made aware of the "racially motivated threat" around 7 a.m., which claimed a shooting would take place next week at an unspecified school district building.

The teenager admitted to creating the post and told investigators it was intended as a "joke", according to local police.

The exact contents of the post were not made public by police.

The juvenile student is being charged criminally.

Police said this is a reminder of the importance of using social media responsibly.

"If you see a concerning post, such as in this case of school violence, please preserve the image or text and notify authorities right away in lieu of re-posting on social media outlets."

People can make reports by calling 911 or submitting a tip on the Safe2Say platform.

