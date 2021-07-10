Shooting Threat Forces Early Dismissal Of Coatesville Area Schools

Coatesville Area School District officials decided to close schools early Thursday after receiving a threat on social media.

"No specific school has been identified in the threat and the threat claims a shooting will occur next week," school district officials said in a statement posted to Facebook around 9:30 a.m.

Schools were dismissed "out of an abundance of caution," they said.

Parents were informed that they could come to the schools to pick up their children.

All junior high schools were placed in a restrictive move to limit hallway traffic while the investigation began, according to officials.

"Local police departments and CASD police are working to provide police presence in all district buildings," district officials said.

"As we investigate the source of the threat, all CASD schools will move to virtual learning. When your child returns home today, they should log onto Canvas to complete their work."

They said they will be in "close communication" with parents to keep them updated on the investigation.

