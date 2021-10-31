Contact Us
Teen Charged With Attempted Murder In Double Oxford Stabbing, Police Say

A 17-year-old boy was charged as an adult with attempted murder after stabbing two people in the abdomen Saturday afternoon in Oxford, police said.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery after being found behind the 300 block of Market Street around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

The teen was arrested around 8 p.m. and was charged as an adult with two counts of attempted murder and 12 other offenses, authorities said. He was taken to Chester County Prison for arraignment.

The victims' condition was not immediately clear.

The OPD was assisted by Station 21 Ambulance, Medic 94, West Fallowfield Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Detectives, and the Chester County District Attorney's Office. 

Anyone with further information is requested to call the OPD at 610-268-3171. Police Report #OP-21-02903

