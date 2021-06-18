Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Man From West Whiteland

Nicole Acosta
Dominic Moran
Dominic Moran Photo Credit: West Whiteland Township Police Department

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a 19-year-old man missing out of West Whiteland.

Dominic Moran was last seen in the area of Hartford Square on June 17 around 1 p.m., West Whiteland police said.

He is described by police as a white male, about 5'7" tall, and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black exercise pants with a stripe on the side, and blue sneakers, police said.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. 

Anyone with information on Moran should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-692-5100.

