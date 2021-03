Chester County fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at the Prima Motel Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m. and worked to extinguish the fire for about three hours on West Bridge Street and Ringold Street in Phoenixville, according to Black Rock Fire Company.

There was no word on any injuries as of 2 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.

