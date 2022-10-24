Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says

A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced.

Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24.

Prosecutors said Harper-El, working together with Renada Myers of Coatesville, arranged to meet with the victim, an unnamed 40-year-old man, at his Pennsbury Township home for a date on Aug. 7, 2018.

Instead of the planned rendezvous with Myers, Harper-El and a third, unidentified accomplice arrived at the home and forced their way inside, the DA's Office said.

"The victim was physically assaulted, held at gunpoint, restrained with extension cords, and forced to unlock his gun safe," authorities said.

In total, police said the pair stole five guns, $200 cash, some wristwatches, an iPhone, and the victim's car keys.

The victim escaped out of a bedroom window after his assailants fled and called the police, according to the statement. He was treated for "significant" wounds to his head and face, officials added.

Harper-El was arrested only days later in Philadelphia, driving a stolen car and carrying one of the victim's stolen guns, prosecutors said.

“The victim thought he was going to die at the hands of the defendant and his accomplice during this brutal assault in his own home," said DA Deb Ryan.

"Chester County is safer with [Harper-El] off the streets.”

Myers was convicted of conspiracy and related charges in Oct. 2021.

