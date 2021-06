Pennsylvania State Police have safely located a Chester County woman and her two kids after being reported missing since June 18.

New London Township residents Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, her 2-year-old daughter, and her six-month-old son have all been found, PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

***MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE***

The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information your provide to assist in this investigation. — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) June 23, 2021

