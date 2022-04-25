PA Man Gets Life Sentence In Murder Of 17-Year-Old Boy 'Who Died A Hero': DA

A Pennsylvania gunman who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a botched home invasion robbery in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison, authorities in Chester County said.

Ricardo Rivera, 28, of Reading, was found guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses, for the shooting death of 17-year-old David Doyle III (AKA Davy Mike) at a Pottstown home, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Monday, April 25.

North Coventry officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Worth Boulevard on Sept. 24, found Doyle with a gunshot wound to the stomach, they said. The teen was taken to Reading Hospital, where he died the next day.

An investigation found that Doyle was killed during what was a home invasion robbery planned by Rivera and three other co-defendants, believing drugs and money were inside, the DA said.

Doyle and five other people were inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, prosecutors said.

Rivera's co-defendant broke into the house under the guise of buying drugs, then let Rivera and another co-defendant inside, both wearing masks, authorities said. Rivera apparently was carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Doyle fought Rivera in an attempt to protect the children, but Rivera fired two shots, one of which hit Doyle in the torso, according to the DA.

Jonathan Malave, a co-defendant who drove the getaway car, pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021 and was sentenced to 17-34 years in prison, authorities said. One other co-defendant is awaiting trial.

“Ricardo Rivera coldly murdered a teenager during a botched robbery for drugs and money while young children were in the home. It is especially tragic given that the victim was trying to protect the children when he was shot. Davy Mike died a hero," DA Deb Ryan said.

"This verdict and the knowledge that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison will hopefully ease some of the grief of the victim’s family.”

Senior DDA Carlos Barraza & DDA Emily Provencher were the prosecutors.

