Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

One Killed, Another Injured In Wrong-Way Route 1 Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/PA State Police

One driver was killed and another was hurt following a Tuesday, July 19 wrong-way crash on the Route 1 bypass in East Nottingham Township, authorities confirmed.

A 33-year-old Pennsylvania driver was on the phone when a 25-year-old wrong-way driver from Maryland struck her vehicle head-on in the northbound lanes between SR472 and SR272 around 5:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Nottingham woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the Rising Sun man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, troopers said.

Both victims have yet to be identified by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.