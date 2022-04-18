Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: 17-Year-Olds Killed At AirBnB Mass Shooting ID'd: Medical Examiner
Police & Fire

No Foul Play In Death Of Missing PA Man, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Dominic Moran's remains were found in a wooded area next to Miller Park in West Whiteland Township on Wednesday, March 16.
Dominic Moran's remains were found in a wooded area next to Miller Park in West Whiteland Township on Wednesday, March 16. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

There was no foul play in the death of a missing 19-year-old Exton man, whose remains were discovered next to a park in the Philadelphia suburbs nine months after he was last seen by family, authorities said.

Dominic Moran's remains were found in a wooded area next to Miller Park in West Whiteland Township on Wednesday, March 16, local police said.

On Thursday, April 14, DNA testing confirmed that the recovered remains were those of Moran.

Police confirmed Monday, April 18, that there was no foul play involved in his death.

Moran was first reported missing by his parents on June 17, 2021, police previously said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.