No Foul Play In Death Of Missing PA Man, Police Say

There was no foul play in the death of a missing 19-year-old Exton man, whose remains were discovered next to a park in the Philadelphia suburbs nine months after he was last seen by family, authorities said.

Dominic Moran's remains were found in a wooded area next to Miller Park in West Whiteland Township on Wednesday, March 16, local police said.

On Thursday, April 14, DNA testing confirmed that the recovered remains were those of Moran.

Police confirmed Monday, April 18, that there was no foul play involved in his death.

Moran was first reported missing by his parents on June 17, 2021, police previously said.

