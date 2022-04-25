Murder Suicide Leaves Philly Area Parents, 12-Year-Old Child Dead, Authorities Say

Philadelphia area parents and their 12-year-old child were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide on Monday, April 25, authorities said.

A 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead by East Marlborough Township police performing a welfare check at a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square on Monday, April 25, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Monday afternoon.

A semi-automatic handgun on the floor near the man, and multiple cartridge casings were found at the scene, Ryan said. Detectives say there was a history of domestic violence.

“This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones, and our community. You have my deepest sympathy," DA Ryan said.

"We will use all our resources to determine why this heartbreaking and senseless incident happened. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the public as soon as possible.”

Contact Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866 or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075 if you have any information about this investigation.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

