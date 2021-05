A fire ripped through a row of homes in Chester County home early Monday morning.

Currently on scene at a multi alarm fire in Caln Township on Andrew Rd. More to come later Posted by IrishEyez Photog on Monday, May 24, 2021

The multi-alarm fire broke out on Andrew Circle in Caln Township around 4 a.m.

The Thorndale Fire Co. was assisted by several agencies.

Caln Fire irisheyezphotography (Mark Walsh) with permission

Caln fire Honey Brook Fire Co. 1

