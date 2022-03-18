Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV Along PA Route 113

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along state route 113 on Friday, March 18, authorities said.

The motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of West Uwchlan Avenue (Route 113) and Whitford Hills Road just before 5 p.m., Uwchlan Township police said.

Bystanders were performing life-saving measures on the motorcyclist before they were handed over to EMS, who pronounced them dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if anyone riding in the SUV was injured.

Route 113 was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the scene, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows whether the victim was with another motorcyclist at the time is asked to contact the Uwchland Township Police Department by calling the Chester County Department of Emergency Services 610-692-5100.

