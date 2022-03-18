Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV Along PA Route 113

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of West Uwchlan Avenue (Route 113) and Whitford Hills Road.
The intersection of West Uwchlan Avenue (Route 113) and Whitford Hills Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along state route 113 on Friday, March 18, authorities said.

The motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of West Uwchlan Avenue (Route 113) and Whitford Hills Road just before 5 p.m., Uwchlan Township police said.

Bystanders were performing life-saving measures on the motorcyclist before they were handed over to EMS, who pronounced them dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if anyone riding in the SUV was injured.

Route 113 was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the scene, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows whether the victim was with another motorcyclist at the time is asked to contact the Uwchland Township Police Department by calling the Chester County Department of Emergency Services 610-692-5100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.