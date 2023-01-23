Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced.

Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.

Investigators say a man called the spa at about 11:10 a.m. to ask if they were open, prosecutors said. Ten minutes later, Cleghorn allegedly walked into the spa alone. He and one female employee were the only ones on the property, the DA noted.

A short while into the massage, the victim said Cleghorn began touching her leg. She said, "No, no, no, no, massage only," according to the criminal complaint.

That's when authorities say the 36-year-old sat up, held the woman by her arms, and undressed her against her will. He proceeded to rape her and then leave, DA Ryan said.

Investigators found Cleghorn after surveillance video from nearby businesses captured his car license plate at the scene during the crime. While executing a search warrant on his cell phone, police said they found GPS evidence that Cleghorn was at the massage parlor during the attack, and claimed that he had used a third-party app to call the spa before arriving.

Cleghorn was arrested Friday, Jan. 20, and booked at the Chester County lockup, court records show. He remains there in lieu of a $500,000 bond and will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.