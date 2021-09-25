Contact Us
Maryland Man Arrested For Recording In Chester County Court, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Michael C. Semich
Michael C. Semich Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police

A Maryland man was arrested for recording inside of a Chester County court, authorities announced.

Police were able to view the footage after making contact with a caller following the incident on Sept. 17 just before 1 p.m., the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said.

It was not clear what or how Michael C. Semich, 29, was recording in court on the 900 block of West Cypress Street in New Garden Township.

Semich was taken into custody and transported for processing. 

He was charged with unlawful use of an audio or video device in court, and released pending issuance of a summons. 

The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

