Man Struck, Killed By Minivan While Walking Through Food Store Parking Lot In ChesCo: PD

The Giant store is located at 3477 Lincoln Highway in Thorndale.
The Giant store is located at 3477 Lincoln Highway in Thorndale. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a minivan in the parking lot of a grocery store in Chester County, authorities said.

Nicholas Busillo was walking through the Giant Food store parking lot on Lincoln Highway in Thorndale when the 66-year-old Dodge Caravan driver hit him around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Caln Township police.

The Coatesville man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

It was not immediately known if any charges had been filed against the minivan driver, who was identified by police as Vickie Sawyer, of Coatesville.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone witnesses are asked to contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821, or 610-383-7000.

