Man Charged With DUI After Striking Police Car, Fleeing Scene In West Chester

A 22-year-old Lehigh County man was charged with DUI and related charges after he struck a police car and fled the scene last weekend, authorities in Chester County said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of High Street and Union Street in West Chester around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 4 when Sean Welsh, of Center Valley, struck a police car and fled south on High Street, West Chester police said.

Officers followed Welsh and discovered he was driving under the influence.

Welsh was charged with DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and failure to stop and give information or render aid.

He was taken to West Chester Police Department where he was processed and released on a summons.

A preliminary hearing is pending.

