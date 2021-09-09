Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DUI After Striking Police Car, Fleeing Scene In West Chester

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Sean Welsh
Sean Welsh Photo Credit: West Chester PD

A 22-year-old Lehigh County man was charged with DUI and related charges after he struck a police car and fled the scene last weekend, authorities in Chester County said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of High Street and Union Street in West Chester around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 4 when Sean Welsh, of Center Valley, struck a police car and fled south on High Street, West Chester police said.

Officers followed Welsh and discovered he was driving under the influence. 

Welsh was charged with DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and failure to stop and give information or render aid.

He was taken to West Chester Police Department where he was processed and released on a summons. 

A preliminary hearing is pending.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.