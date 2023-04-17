Lincoln University Shooting Injures Two; Gunman Still At Large

Two women were injured by a single gunshot fired during Lincoln University's Spring Fling event on Saturday night, and police don't know who pulled the trigger.

It happened on the second floor of the University's LLC building in Lower Oxford Township, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a release.

One victim was sitting on a bench in a hallway and another standing nearby when witnesses reported hearing a single shot, causing the crowd to flee, officials said.

Victim number one was struck in the left ankle, and the bullet was still lodged there as of Sunday, April 16, the DA said. Victim number two was shot in the left thigh and "brushed a copper jacket from a bullet off of her leg" at the scene, police said.

Authorities say the round passed through victim two's thigh before hitting victim one in the ankle. Victim number two has since been released from the hospital, while the other woman was in stable condition as of Sunday.

The women did not know each other, and neither reported seeing the suspect during the shooting, per the release. The suspect has not yet been identified by investigators.

"On April 15th, two visitors to Lincoln University’s campus were struck by a bullet and injured during the university’s annual Yardfest event," said Lincoln administrators in a statement to students, staff, and families.

"Lincoln University holds student safety and well-being as an essential part of student life."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

