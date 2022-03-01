Lancaster Man Charged In Shooting Of Ex-GF, 2-Year-Old Son In Chester County

A Lancaster County man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her two-year-old son over the weekend in Chester County, authorities said.

Troopers were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Main Street in Atglen Borough on a report of a shooting, where they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kevin S. Kochka said.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Authorities said that the woman's four children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Her 2-year-old son was also shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital, police said.

An investigation led state police to the woman's ex-boyfriend, John Russell McNeal II, 33, of Lancaster. He was said to have fled the scene before police arrived.

McNeal was arrested in Philadelphia and arraigned on charges of first-degree attempted murder, attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, and related offenses.

He was remanded to the Chester County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail, records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 13.

