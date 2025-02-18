KNOW ANYTHING? West Whiteland PD Investigating Late Night Car Break-Ins

Police in West Whiteland are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers discovered broken windows on several cars and noticed that the valuables were stolen, shortly after 7 p.m. near the Saints Philip and James Church at the intersection of East Lincoln Highway and North Ship Road, according to the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to submit a CRIMEWATCH tip or call the West Whiteland Township Police Department at (610) 692-5100.

