'Gonna Light It Off At 12,' Teen Coatesville HS Student Wrote In Threat, Police Say

A Coatesville Area High School senior student has been charged with making the threat that closed his on Monday, Oct. 17, while he was off campus, authorities announced.

An unnamed 17-year-old from Valley Township allegedly sent a message that read: "Someone has a boom bag full of glass bottles, THE GLASS BOTTLES ARE FULL OF GAS AND ALCOHOL AND a lot OF TISSUES he said he’s gonna light it off at 12," according to a statement from the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

The threat prompted a large police presence was reported at the school and students were evacuated to the football field, Daily Voice previously reported. Investigators found that the message was sent using the Wi-Fi network at the Technical College High School on Boot Road in Downington.

Authorities found that the student had accessed the IP address at TCHS that day on his iPhone. Video surveillance from TCHS also depicts the teen at the school when the threat was made, authorities said.

Police were then able to confirm that the accused student was at TCHS when the threat was sent, officials said.

The bomb scare was the 14th violent threat made against Coatesville Area High School since Sept. 29, school administrators said.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. He was also charged with one count of false reports, a misdemeanor.

Those threats remain under investigation, according to the DA.

