Former WC Christian School Teacher Sentenced For Child Abuse: DA

A former fifth-grade teacher at the West Chester Christian School who abused a student will spend decades in prison, a judge has ruled.

Randy Boston, 65, of Shickshinny, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related counts for which he had been convicted by a jury in August, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Detectives began investigating Boston after a 21-year-old man stepped forward in June 2021 to report having been abused by the teacher when he was a first grader at WCCS in 2007-2008, the DA said.

In one particular incident, prosecutors say, Boston spotted the victim stick his tongue out at another student and ordered the boy to follow him into the basement. There, investigators said Boston performed a sex act on the child and forced him to do the same.

"Randy Boston used his position of power and trust to abuse this child for his own depraved sexual gratification," DA Ryan wrote. "He preyed upon an innocent and defenseless child, and as a result, deprived this victim of a normal childhood. The life-altering impact of child sexual abuse on our victims cannot be overstated."

In an interview with police detectives, Boston reportedly denied the assault but "told them that he was attracted to young boys sexually." authorities said.

The disgraced teacher had worked at WCCS from 1979 to 2008, and had served as a pastor at the Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny until his arrest in July 2021.

