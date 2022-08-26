FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man

Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers and a cousin – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the 2020 death of Ira Solomon in Phoenixville, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"The abundance of home security footage provided to investigators was vital in quickly focusing on the suspects," Phoenixville Police Chief Brian Marshall said. "When a heinous act of taking another person’s life occurs, we will never stop seeking justice for the victim.”

Raheem Pinder shot and killed Solomon after the trio planned to rob him, prosecutors said.

It all began on Dec. 29, 2020, around 1 p.m. when officers and paramedics were called to the 400 block of Dayton Street on the report of a dead person.

When they arrived, responders found Solomon on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Though no gun was found at the scene, officers did recover two 9mm shell casings, and a projectile, along with a mini baseball bat and the victim's cell phone, they said.

Those who knew Solomon had seen and spoken to him that morning until 11:30 a.m., investigators said. They didn't arrive at his house until around 12:30 p.m., when his body was discovered.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots between 11:50 a.m. and 12 p.m., and one claimed to have seen an unknown silver or gray car in the area prior to the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives found the car, a silver Nissan Altima, which was driven by Dayon Pinder, they said. The unidentified owner told police that she had given Pinder a set of keys to the car and that he was the only one who used it between Dec. 25, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.

Another acquaintance later confirmed that before the murder, he had introduced Dayon and Nathaniel Pinder to the victim.

This person allegedly told police that on the day of the killing, the pair accused him of owing them money, and Raheem Pinder pulled a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at him.

Meanwhile, Dayon Pinder had been staying at the Clarion/Quality Inn on Pottstown Pike in Uwchlan Township, authorities said.

In a raid on Jan. 8, 2021, detectives seized multiple cell phones and a black drawstring bag with white writing, consistent with surveillance footage from the Dayton Street area on the day of the murder, they said. The outside of the bag also had gunshot residue, as confirmed by testing.

Additional security footage from the hotel, along with cell phone data, also helped investigators link Raheem and Nathaniel Pinder to the crime.

Authorities also conducted DNA testing, which came back as a match for Raheem Pinder on Aug. 4. 2022. He was convicted of a prior felony that disqualified him from possessing a firearm.

“We will continue to do everything possible to get Mr. Solomon, his family, and his loved ones the justice they deserve,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Raheem Pinder was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and remained held without bail at Chester County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6.

Dayon and Nathaniel Pinder were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, and were being held at SCI Houtzdale and Delaware County Prison.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Phoenixville Police Detectives at 610-933-1180.

